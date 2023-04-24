Blossom Week has been designed as a natural peak to the campaign when the majority of the country will have some sort of blossom in bloom – from blackthorn and cherry, to apple and pear. The charity hopes to encourage people across the UK to get outside to enjoy the fleeting beauty of this spring phenomenon either in their own gardens or local parks, or by exploring the programme of blossom inspired events at National Trust places, made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.