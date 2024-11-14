South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith has voiced serious concerns over the Labour Government’s budget decision to raise employer National Insurance (NI) contributions, warning that the unexpected rise will heavily impact key services. The tax increase, set to take effect next April, will require employers to contribute an additional 15 per cent in NI in all salaries exceeding £5,000. This change will impact financially vulnerable services not limited to GP surgeries, dentists, community pharmacies, children’s nurseries, care homes, charities and hospices.