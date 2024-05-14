Burts Crisps began life in Kingsbridge before moving to it’s permanent home five minutes the across from the South Hams border in Roborough.
The firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary and welcomed the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Plymouth Councillor Mark Shayer and Samantha Shayer.
The story all started when in 1999 Burts was founded in Kingsbridge by artisan food fans Richard Burt and his wife Linda, who discovered potato chips in America in 1995.
The brand was bought by Europe Snacks last year, allowing them to grow and the opportunity for Burts to be a part of a much larger group of snack-makers.
The ingredients are all sourced in the region including the South Devon Chilli Farm in Loddiswell.
During their visit, the Lord Mayor and Mayoress discovered Burts’ quality production methods and learned about the hard work that goes into producing its hand-cooked range of potato chips that are made with care in small batches.
Commenting on the visit and the 25th anniversary, Mark Shayer said: “We were delighted to visit the Plymouth factory and witness first-hand the manufacturing process of Burts products and were so impressed by the quality that went into every batch.”
The guests also had the chance to learn about Burts’ ongoing relationship with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and the vital, life-saving work that the RNLI carry out across the South West.
QSE (quality, safety and environment) Director John Joseph’s is the longest serving employee having worked with the company since 2005 when it was still based at the Parcel Shed in Kingsbridge.
He remembers the early days: “We only had two small batch friers and two bagging lines back in those days and we were running out of space so were looking for larger premises.
“We found that space at Roborough and moved in April 2006”
“We have always been proud of our Devon roots.”
“In 2019 we bought another snacks company based in Leicester and they make snacks for trusted retail outlets as well as Burts Popcorn.
“All the branded Burts Crisps are made right here in Roborough.”