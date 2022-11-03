The Assistant Commissioners did, however, feel that a more persuasive case had been made for a change of name to the Totnes constituency, which had been altered to a relatively minor level in the initial proposals. They were persuaded that the name ‘Totnes’ could be considered as inappropriate in view of the other significant areas that are included in the constituency, such as Brixham, and agreed that a name change to South Devon would be more inclusive and would be welcomed in the constituency. They therefore recommended no change to the composition of the Totnes constituency, but did recommend that it be renamed South Devon. The Boundary Commission agree with renaming this constituency South Devon under their revised proposals.