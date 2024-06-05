The children were encouraged to try out tightrope walking, juggling, stilt-walking, unicycles, plate spinning and all sorts of fun activities in the museum’s walled garden. Indoors they made face masks, coloured in pictures and added pieces to a rag rug, while the regular museum children’s attractions of a large and minutely detailed dolls house and a display of Victorian toys, teddies, dolls and games drew lots of attention. Parents and grandparents also enjoyed going around the museum galleries, with particular interest in the new exhibition “Six Weeks To Go” about the evacuation of the villages around Torcross to make way for D-Day exercises.