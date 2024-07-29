Bigbury and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were part of a multi-agency response to a medical incident involving a man at Sedgewell Cove, Bigbury, on 28 July. According to a spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the alarm was raised at around 5 pm. Sedgewell RNLI Lifeguards and South Western Ambulance Service Trust were also in attendance.
A section of the beach was evacuated for about 40 minutes to allow the air ambulance to land. A 48-year-old man was airlifted for transfer to hospital with suspected angina.