EXMOUTH and Exeter East MP David Reed says the health service’s move to open new mpox vaccination centres in 12 new locations including Exeter is “necessary” to keep the risk of infection low.
Mr Reed was responding to an announcement by the NHS that its existing 19 mpox vaccine centres in London, Manchester and Brighton, are being rolled out elsewhere.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the risk from mpox, previously known as monkeypox, remains low, but that having more vaccination sites across the country improves access to jabs.
“I understand that many people in Exeter may have concerns about the opening of an mpox vaccination centre in our city,” Mr Reed said.
“While the spread of the mpox virus is a serious issue, the NHS has assessed the overall risk to the public as low.
“More importantly, by proactively encouraging those in high-risk groups to come forward for vaccination, the NHS is taking necessary steps to keep that risk low.”
Mr Reed says he will work with the NHS to ensure “any relevant updates about mpox are effectively communicated to the people of Exeter”.
Eligible people for the mpox vaccine are men who have sex with a number of other men, who participate in group sex, or who attend what they describe as “sex-on-premises venues”. Staff at such places may also be eligible.
Mpox is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa.
Clade 2 mpox has been in the UK since 2022, although case numbers have decreased since the height of that outbreak and are currently low.
Separately, there have been a small number of cases of Clade 1b mpox in this country since last October.
Mpox can be passed on through close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs.
Bradley Gerrard