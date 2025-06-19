With postal voting for Plymouth’s local governance referendum beginning on Saturday, Rebecca Smith MP for South West Devon, is calling on the Government to urgently clarify whether new legislation will allow for a directly elected mayor or leader in Plymouth.
Earlier this month, Ms. Smith submitted a written Parliamentary Question asking if the forthcoming local government legislation would enable Plymouth to adopt a directly elected leadership model, should residents vote for that option.
Following the Government’s response Rebecca Smith MP, stated:
“The Government’s response is vague and failed to provide a clear answer, creating further confusion at a critical time.
“It confirmed that certain powers aren't included under the Local Government Act 2000, but it completely avoided addressing whether a directly elected mayor model can still exist at the local council leadership level under the new framework.
“In a matter of days, Plymouth residents will start casting their votes in a referendum that will shape how our city is governed.
“It’s unacceptable that they are being asked to make such an important decision without clear information from the Government about what is legally possible under the new legislation.”
With both sides of the debate offering conflicting interpretations, Ms. Smith submitted a follow-up Parliamentary Question this week to seek further clarification on whether the proposed legislative changes will support a directly elected mayor or leader model in Plymouth.
Ms. Smith added:
“I am urging the Government to provide a direct and unambiguous answer before June 21, when voting begins. Plymouth deserves transparency, and voters deserve to make their decision based on clear facts, not confusion.”
Ms. Smith has committed to keeping residents informed and will share any further information she receives from the Government as soon as it becomes available.
