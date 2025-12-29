Detectives are continuing to investigate a serious assault on a teenager in Plymouth which took place on Monday 22 December.
Police were called at 6.50pm to the area of Notte Street and Athenaeum Street following a report of a stabbing.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital having sustained multiple serious stab wounds.
On Christmas Eve, officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to this incident. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250326706.
