The weather was glorious on Saturday March 1 for the 50th anniversary of Radford Arboretum in Plymstock.
This beautiful collection of trees in Radford Park really is one of Plymouth’s best kept secrets.
The event was attended by South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith who said: “I was delighted to join a long list of people who have planted a tree over the years and look forward to seeing this little cherry tree grow over the coming years.”
Kevin Warley has handed on responsibility for the arboretum to fellow resident, Graham Titchmarsh after many years of service and a special mention to Jenny and Viv who are key volunteers and to Plymouth Tree People for enabling over a dozen new trees to be planted including by Oreston Community Academy children.