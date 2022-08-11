MP brings surgery into the sunshine
Anthony Mangnall took his constituency surgery out into the Kingsbridge sunshine today.
Among the topics that often come up are the cost-of-living crisis, second homes, bus links and the current Conservative leadership contest.
The MP is a supporter of Rishi Sunak who visited Loddiswell when on a recent visit for a hustings in Exeter.
Mr Mangnall said: “He was clear about the challenges ahead, he was honest about the difficult decisions that will have to be made and I think that’s the message that he’s been taking out to people across the country.
“I think he’s been absolutely clear, you’ve got to get inflation down before you start giving tax cuts.
“He is saying there will have to be some changes as to where we deal with the energy costs but that is still before we end up having to deal with inflation.
“As Rishi goes from place to place he is persuading people.
“It should be a challenge to become leader and if it wasn’t it wouldn’t be worth doing but he is the right candidate.”
