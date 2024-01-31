It will inform a wider response to the Serious Violence Duty across the peninsula. This includes arrangements overseen by the Police and Crime Commissioner through a new Serious Violence Prevention Strategic Partnership which will include representation from specified authorities across Devon, Torbay, Plymouth and Cornwall. Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s (DCC) Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality and DCC’s representative on the Police and Crime Panel, said: “This Strategy recognises that the only effective way to prevent violence is through a targeted, joined up multi-agency approach which tackles the root cause of violence by focussing on prevention from early years settings and primary schools right through to adulthood.”