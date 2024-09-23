Leslie and Liz Ellis have notched up a couple more wins representing Dartmouth.
These are just the latest in a large number of wins for the married couple.
On Saturday September 21 they attended the Town Crier competition at Royal Wootten Bassett in Wiltshire hosted by Town Crier Owen Collier.
Leslie won the Best Cry and Liz won Best Dressed Consort.
Second best cry was Jackie Edwards of Kingsteignton, third best cry was Paul Gough from Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Best dressed crier was Tony Evans of Nailsworth, Minchinhampton and Tetbury, and Best Dressed couple were Jackie Edwards and her consort John, Kingsteignton.
Leslie started town crying at Gooseberry Pie Fair, Galmpton, Brixham in 2003 after his predecessor Peter Randall died.
He became Dartmouth's Town Crier in April 2007, so is now in his 18th year.
Leslie and Liz are are multi-award criers and this year were judged at the following competitions:
Ilminster, Somerset in May Liz was Best Dressed Consort and they were Best Dressed Couple.
Plymouth Mayflower Cup and 1st leg of Armada Cup in July they were Best Dressed Couple.
Calne, Wiltshire in July Liz was Best Dressed Consort.
Dawlish Celebrates Carnival in August they were Best Dressed Couple
They have two more competitions: the Honey Fair in Callington Cornwall on September 28 and Hatherleigh in Mid Devon on November 9.
Last year Liz was Best dressed at Hatherleigh and Les won the competition at Callington.
The couple will have a chance for a brief rest before it starts all over again.