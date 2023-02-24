Today is one year since Russia in invaded Ukraine and the effects of that have resonated around the world including here in the South Hams.
Ukranian couple Vitali and Jane Hrynova along with their eight year old daughter Polina moved to Modbury in September last year.
They lived in Kharkiv and sadly their home was reduced to rubble.
Local resident Michael Astill says: “We’ve done lots to support the lovely family from Ukraine and will continue to do so as much aspossible, Jane would love to be able to learn to drive a car and then we could help her to look for a small car.“Vitali has managed to find a job and he can work from home as it’s a IT job.
"His English has improved vastly and Jane speaks English well.
Polina is at the school in Modbury and she’s also doing lots of homework in Ukrainian.”