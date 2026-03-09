All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, marked World Book Day with a fun and imaginative celebration designed to inspire a love of reading and creativity among pupils.
Children came to school dressed as their favourite book characters, bringing stories to life with colourful and imaginative costumes.
Alongside the dress-up, pupils took part in a plate decorating competition, with winners receiving book tokens as a reward for their creativity and storytelling flair.
The celebration comes at a time of national concern about reading for pleasure.
According to the National Literacy Trust’s 2025 survey, just 32.7 per cent of children and young people aged 8 to 18 say they enjoy reading in their free time, the lowest level recorded in 20 years, while only 18.7 per cent read daily. Initiatives like World Book Day aim to reverse this trend and encourage children to develop positive reading habits that last a lifetime.
This year’s celebrations at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy highlight the school’s commitment to nurturing a love of reading, supporting literacy, and encouraging every pupil to see themselves as a confident reader.
Hannah Ruston, headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, said: “World Book Day is a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to explore the joy of reading and storytelling.
“Seeing the children’s creativity on display, both in their costumes and their plate designs, was truly inspiring.
“Celebrations like this help to develop a love of books and encourage pupils to read for pleasure every day.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, said: “It is fantastic to see schools like All Saints’ Thurlestone celebrating reading in such a hands-on and engaging way.
“Activities that combine creativity and literacy, such as the plate decorating competition, help children see reading as fun.”
