A WELL-KNOWN former Okehampton-area teacher who went missing last month may have taken a train to Cornwall.
Alvin Diaz, 72, was reported missing from his home in Brentor on Wednesday, March 27.
He is now believed to have gone to West Cornwall by train the same day. A person, who could be Mr Diaz, was spotted on CCTV at Penzance railway station.
“Alvin is familiar with the Penzance, St Buryan, Mousehole and Marazion areas, as well as the Isles of Scilly from previous visits,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
“He has not been heard from since his disappearance and we’re appealing for anyone who may have seen Alvin to please get in touch.”
Mr Diaz is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim, bald with grey hair around the sides of his head and having grey stubble.
If you see him or know where he is, dial 999 quoting log 408 of March 27.