The minor injury unit at Totnes will be closed today (February 6) and tomorrow February 7 due to strike action.
It will reopen on Wednesday 8 February.
The urgent treatment centre at Newton Abbot will be open, but at the reduced hours of 9am to 5pm both days. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday 8 February.
A spokesperson for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: “The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority, and we are committed to keeping disruption to services to a minimum on these dates, but the following services will be affected:
Appointments: Please continue to attend your appointment unless you hear from us. We will contact you if we need to rearrange your appointment.
Our emergency department (ED): Please continue to call 999 or visit our ED if you have a life-threatening emergency.
Please be aware that our hospitals, like the wider NHS and local health and care system, are really busy:
• If you have a minor illness or minor injury, local GP surgeries and pharmacies are open.
• If you have an urgent medical problem that isn’t an emergency and aren’t sure what to do, contact 111 first by phone or online – they will provide immediate medical advice and direct you to the best care for your needs. "