Andrew, a Chief Executive Officer, who has been a magistrate for five years, expresses his pride in making a meaningful contribution to the justice system. He highlights the role's significance in enabling him to make a real difference in his community and learn about a wider cross-section of society and the issues faced by people in his region. Andrew emphasises the importance of having a bench that is representative of the community it serves and encourages those driven by fairness to consider applying for magistrate positions when opportunities arise.