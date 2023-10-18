The 42 homes, on the Rock Park and Coombe estates in Dartmouth, have had a range of improvements including new roofs, soffits and facias, guttering, windows and doors, external wall insulation, canopies, external lights and exterior painting.
These works have transformed the properties into high-quality, energy efficient homes ready for Service personnel and their families to move into.
Phil Riley, DIO Director of Accommodation said:
“Improving the standard of Service Family Accommodation is our top priority so I’m delighted to see the completion of this project. Dartmouth has a rich Naval history and local Service families deserve to be living in high-quality homes such as these. Thanks to the local teams for their great work.”
Jerry Moloney, VIVO Defence Services Managing Director, added:
“We are really pleased to work in conjunction with DIO to deliver these significant improvements for military families.
“This work will ensure these homes are modernised to deliver energy efficient homes reducing carbon and utility bills.”
In addition to more than 14,000 homes receiving an upgrade in the last two years, a further £400 million is being invested in Service Family Accommodation across the UK over the next two years to help ensure families live in the standard of homes they rightly deserve.
Through this investment, over 1000 UK properties will undergo extensive refurbishments this year to boost the number of quality homes available to Armed Forces families.
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is the estate expert for defence, supporting the armed forces to enable military capability by planning, building, maintaining, and servicing infrastructure.