THE MP for Central Devon, Mel Stride, has become the fourth Conservative MP to enter the race to become the party's next leader.
The former Work and Pensions Secretary, who currently holds the shadow role, confirmed earlier this week that there was a “reasonable chance” he would run.
He has now officially joined ex-home secretary James Cleverly, former security minister Tom Tugendhat, and the last immigration minister Robert Jenrick in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak.
Nominees must have 10 backers to submit their papers to enter the race.
Mr Stride says he has the backing of the 10 MPs needed to progress to the next stage of the contest.
Earlier this week, theCentral Devon MP said he was considering standing after "a number of colleagues" suggested he should.
Mr Stride was a close ally of Mr Sunak during the last government and was frequently trusted to do media interviews during the election campaign.
In the election on July 4, he held on to his constituency, an area he has represented since 2010, by just 61 votes, narrowly avoiding a defeat to Labour.
Speaking on election night after the Central Devon count in Crediton, Mr Stride said the party needed to "think long and deeply about what has happened over the last 24 hours and get ourselves back in a position where we are the natural party of government".
"But that is going to take time."
Leadership hopefuls have until Monday to collect 10 nominations from their fellow MPs.
Those that clear that do will then have the summer to make their pitches before MPs vote to narrow down the candidate list to four, and then two.
Party members will then get to vote on the final two, with the results expected on November 2.
Mr Sunak will stay on as leader until his successor is chosen.