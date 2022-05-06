McColl’s reportedly “close to collapse”

McColls which has a number of branches in the South Hams including two in Kingsbridge is reportedly close to collapse.

Media reports claim the company could move into administration today and that the firm had termed this as “extremely likely”

McColls has a wholesale agreement with Martin’s Newsagent and also Morrisons supermarket which according to Sky News has proposed a deal to inject funds to stop it collapsing, saving most branches and jobs.

They are also the largest operator of Post Offices in the UK.