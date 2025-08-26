The McCarthy Stone team were delighted to welcome The Mayor of Dartmouth Councillor Andrea Cates to Mewstone Place recently as she carried out the ribbon cutting to officially open the stylish show apartments at the development on Barton Way.
Following the ribbon cutting, the Mayor took a tour of the development, and joined invited guests in the development’s spacious and attractive homeowner lounge to enjoy refreshments, plus live music courtesy of the talented Andy Bayley from Scarlet Swing.
The Mayor and the event’s guests also took the opportunity to explore the newly unveiled one and two-bedroom show apartments.
Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces including homeowners lounge and on-site Bistro restaurant, Mewstone Place will have 61 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments which are already proving popular with retirees, both local and some making the move from further afield.
There’s no need to worry for anyone who missed the official opening of the show apartments.
Visits are available Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm.
Commenting on her visit, the Mayor said: “I was extremely pleased to be invited to Mewstone Place to carry out the ribbon cutting. It was wonderful to meet with the McCarthy Stone team and their guests, and a pleasure to see the show apartments and fantastic facilities at this new development first hand.”
Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “The team so enjoyed welcoming the Mayor and those who attended the event, and relished the opportunity to finally show off the results of all the hard work that’s gone into the development so far. They’ll be rolling out the red carpet for the first homeowners when they move in this winter, and I know they’re looking forward to showing them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. We believe Mewstone Place is perfect for those seeking a varied, yet peaceful retirement.
For the over 55s, the Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO) scheme is a government-backed initiative and helps to reduce the costs of buying a retirement property, making it possible to enjoy a safe, secure and independent lifestyle for less.
Mewstone Place offers homeowners a range of superb communal facilities on site.
Socialise with neighbours and friends in the sophisticated lounge, unwind in the well-maintained gardens, and grab a delicious bite to eat in the chef-run bistro.
Residents will have full access to all of these amenities, plus the development’s social events and activities, allowing them to enjoy the lifestyle to the max.
For added peace of mind, an Estate Management team is on-site to oversee the development and provide bespoke support packages tailored to individual need. Additional reassurance comes from having a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry in every property.
The apartments are still ready to view, and anyone who would like to visit Mewstone Place and take a tour is very welcome to arrange an appointment to come and see for themselves – just call 0800 153 3076.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.