The International Awards Associate (IAA), in unison with the European Photography Awards has announced Martyn Norsworthy as the a Gold Winner with nine entries and an Honourable mention winner with one entry in multiple categories, Weddings, Fine Art Pets and Children’s Portraiture for the much-anticipated 2024 competition.
This illustrious award, open to photographers from all across the world, honours remarkable individuals behind the lens who capture the vibrant and diverse cultural heritage seen across the world.
Drawing an impressive number of entrants, the competition received over 3,500 submissions across 50 nations, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Sweden, and beyond.
Martyn displayed exceptional skills, featuring their worthiness of global appeal and presence.
Martyn says “I am so, so happy to wake up to this today! I haven’t entered any awards for almost two years due to concentrating on opening a new Studio and getting married, what a year 2024 is turning out to be!
I entered 10 images right on the deadline, having selected a random submission upon being invited to enter, so to get these awards is very special”
“This year’s fantastic submissions have impressively showcased masterfully captured photographs, reflecting the passion and craftsmanship of the global photography community,” remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “It has been a challenging yet rewarding task for our esteemed panel of jurors to evaluate these powerful and expressive visuals, where they deliver strong forms of excellence in the forms of art.”
Featuring a group of the worlds’ best professionals, the European Photography Awards upholds a professional standard in selecting its jurors, ensuring the highest levels of integrity and prestige. Notable members of the jury include Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Benny Lau (Hong Kong SAR), Marine Foissey (France), Dawid Galinski (Poland), and Leon Syfrit (United States), among others, each contributing their unique expertise and dedication to uphold golden evaluation standards.
The European Photography Awards is an international photography competition that recognises exquisite and artistic content. The awards honours vast arrays of genres in the photographic medium, extending the reaches of your talents all across the globe.