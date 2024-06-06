Martyn Norsworthy of Norsworthy Photography has once again been pre-selected for publication in the One Eyeland Best of the Best Photographers Year book.
For Martyn this is the fourth year in succession that he has been pre-selected for inclusion.
In a recent email from one Eyeland, Martyn has been told that only the top two per cent of their members have made the cut.
A spokesperson said: “We ship the books worldwide for free to the top 500 companies comprising:
advertising agencies, creative directors, art directors, art producers and art buyers
publications, B/W, fine art, fashion, wedding, landscape and art magazines editors.
photo galleries, art curators, photo reps, agents.
“We also promote the book online via digital ads on social media to an audience of about 1,500,000 people”
With over 148,400 Photographers in the group, Martyn is thrilled to be in the top two per cent chosen to be published.