As autumn beckons, the village of Marldon is preparing to host its much-loved Apple Pie Fair on Saturday, 6 September - promising a full afternoon of food, fun, and family entertainment.
From midday until 5pm on Jubilee Meadow, visitors can settle in with a slice of locally made apple pie topped with rich clotted cream, alongside a wide range of sweet and savoury treats and local drinks.
Children can take part in the ever-popular Apple Olympics, burn off energy on the inflatables, or enjoy a variety of traditional games. Meanwhile, the main arena will play host to a packed programme, including the annual fun dog show, inviting families to bring along their four-legged friends.
Live music will set the tone throughout the afternoon in the dedicated music arena, while craft stalls and hands-on activities will offer plenty for visitors to explore.
The event is open to all, with entry set at £3 for adults and free for children. Organisers say they are looking forward to welcoming families from near and far to celebrate this proud village tradition.
