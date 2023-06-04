Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Christopher Locke who is missing from his home in Newton Abbot.
Christopher is a 41 year old male, approximately 6ft 2 inches tall with short brown hair, stubble, blue eyes - possibly carrying a fishing rod.
Christopher left his home address in the Newton Abbot area at 11pm on Friday 2nd June and has not been seen since. He has links to the Paignton area.
Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 999 quoting log 647 03/06/23