A Lydford man has appeared in court charged with people smuggling.
Tony Williams, 58, denied charges of conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration and assisting illegal immigration at Plymouth Crown Court earlier this week.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) alleges that a pleasure craft was used to transport at least ten migrants across the English Channel from Normandy to Slapton Sands in south Devon in June 2022.
The NCA said people were spotted running to waiting people carriers after a boat moored at the beach.
Williams was granted conditional bail. His trial is expected to take place later this year.