A 30-year-old man has denied having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Ivybridge.

Samuel Netley, previously of Upton Pyne, near Crediton and Taunton Road, Bridgwater, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

All the offences relate to the same 13-year-old complainant with whom he is alleged to have had sexual activity in four different ways on August 25, 2019 at Ivybridge.

He also denied breaking a Sexual Harm Prevention Order between by communicating with a child who was under 16 between August and September 2019.

Judge Anna Richardson transferred his case to Plymouth Crown Court and adjourned it to a hearing later this month at which a date will be set for a jury trial.

