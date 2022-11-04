Man denies having sex with 13 year old girl in Ivybridge
Subscribe newsletter
A 30-year-old man has denied having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Ivybridge.
Samuel Netley, previously of Upton Pyne, near Crediton and Taunton Road, Bridgwater, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
All the offences relate to the same 13-year-old complainant with whom he is alleged to have had sexual activity in four different ways on August 25, 2019 at Ivybridge.
He also denied breaking a Sexual Harm Prevention Order between by communicating with a child who was under 16 between August and September 2019.
Judge Anna Richardson transferred his case to Plymouth Crown Court and adjourned it to a hearing later this month at which a date will be set for a jury trial.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |