A 69-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Bondleigh.
Stephen Parsons, of Bondleigh, is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Officers were called to an address in the village shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday 11 February.
A woman aged in her 60s was located within the property and confirmed as deceased at the scene. Enquiries remain ongoing to locate her next-of-kin.
Parsons has this evening been charged with the murder of the woman. He remains in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector James Dowler, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We ask that, with court proceedings due to begin, members of the public not speculate about this tragic incident or the circumstances on social media.
“We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.”
West Devon police inspector Chris Conway added that there were no ongoing concerns or danger to the local community but Bondleigh residents would see an increase in police vehicles and officers over the coming days who will be conducting reassurance patrols.