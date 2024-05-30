Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Totnes last night, (May 29).
Officers were called at 10.25pm to reports that the woman had been assaulted by a man in High Street near the junction with Castle Street.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
A man in his 30s from Totnes has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact police.
Please contact police online or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50240130829.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org