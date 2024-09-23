Dart RNLI volunteers were delighted to welcome Belinda and James Richardson as the couple travel 8,500 miles in their Porsche 911 – called Splash - to raise funds for the lifeboat charity.
The couple are hoping to visit all 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland in 911 hours and after starting in Morecambe on August 23 and on Saturday September September 21 wheeled into Dartmouth.
Greeted by Dart shore crew, sponsors Crew Clothing, and helpers, the couple presented a 200-year birthday jigsaw puzzle from Design 911 and special pack of ‘Top Trump’ cards unique to the 911 challenge.
Belinda said: “We are grateful for all the effort put in by the RNLI,” before heading to the next station in Salcombe. “A huge thank you for all that you do.”
The couple have taken on several challenges, and this is their ‘Last Blast’ as they attempt to take their total fundraising to £110,000, the amount needed to purchase a D Class inshore lifeboat.
Dart Fundraising acting chair John Butler said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Belinda and James.
“It’s another incredible effort by them to raise funds for the RNLI and help save lives at sea.
‘We at Dart wish them the very best for the rest of their journey.’
To learn more about Belinda and James Richardson's fundraising visit: rnli-911challenge.co.uk/
Dart Lifeboat Station is the base for RNLI inshore lifeboat operations at Dartmouth.
The current station was opened in 2007.
It operates a D-class inshore lifeboat, and a B-class inshore lifeboat.