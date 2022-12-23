Cooking is the cause of nearly half of all domestic fires. Never leave your Christmas dinner cooking unattended and make sure you switch off the oven and hob if you’re leaving the house (this goes for all high powered appliances including dishwashers, tumble dryers and washing machines). Take care around alcohol and don’t cook if you’ve had a few too many as you're more likely to take risks, be distracted, and sometimes even fall asleep, which is a very dangerous combination with cooking!