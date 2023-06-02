FIRE crews from Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Totnes and Salcombe have been battling a major barn blaze in the Kingston area overnight.
Teams from 18 stations have been involved in fighting the fire since shortly before 4pm yesterday, Thursday.
Fire Control reports: ‘Crews requested additional resources to support with firefighting activities and various support vehicles were also mobilised to attend the scene.
‘Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus have been tackling the fire for a number of hours as the barn was heavily affected by fire..
Timeline:
‘18:55 crews reported steady progress being made and the fire was now contained. Access to water made conditions arduous and a water shuttle was set up to supply the fire ground from two water bowsers, two ground monitors were in use to provide remote firefighting capabilties.
‘20:51 The incident has been scaled back from eight pumping appliances to four. One 45mm jet, one ground monitor and 1 hose reel jet now in use. Crews were unable to gain access due to unstable structure.
‘The barn contained animal feed, 20 cows which were removed to safety, straw and a tractor. Fertiliser inside the barn was being monitored using thermal imaging cameras and was being cooled by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.
‘23:26 Steady progress was being made and breathing apparatus has now been discontinued. Relief crews have been organised for personnel welfare.’
The status of the fire is still recorded as ‘ongoing’