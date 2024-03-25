A Totnes association is to host a family Easter Egg Hunt this weekend in a bid to raise funds for one of the few open spaces left in the town centre - Leechwell Garden.
Opened in 2010, Leechwell has been dubbed a ‘magical garden’ due to its wealth of wildlife and natural play areas, and because it stands on the site of an ancient orchard.
The Leechwell Garden Association (LGA), which runs the site, has however been struggling financially and recently launched an appeal for funds.
The latest initiative is an Easter Egg Hunt, and the LGA is inviting families to take part.
Dave Mitchell, chairman of the LGA, said: “This year marks the 20th year since Leechwell Garden was conceived, making it especially poignant to protect its legacy.
“The Garden is much loved by the local community, but few people know its history or how challenging it has been to keep it running and fit for purpose.
“There has been a really encouraging response to our recent plea for help in the Totnes Times in terms of both donations (£1,170 raised to date) and volunteers, but we aren’t out of the woods yet.
“It costs £2,000 per year for the gardener alone, and in the coming year several repairs will be needed, including to the play structures to ensure they are safe for the children.
“We are aiming to raise a minimum of £5,000 this year and we ask the local community to get behind this fundraising initiative in any way they can.”
As well as raising funds for its upkeep, the LGA is asking for volunteers, both to work in the Garden and join the LGA management committee.
Anyone interested is being encouraged to come along to the Easter Egg Hunt to meet the existing LGA members and find out more.
Participants should arrive at the Garden from 11am this Saturday (March 30), with the first clue being given at 11.15am. The suggested donation for participation is £1 per participant.
Tea, coffee, squash, biscuits and plants will also be available for a voluntary donation.
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leechwellgarden