Staff at Luscombe Maye in Newton Ferrers have been backing the fund-raising work of the RNLI.
A spokesman said: “We are delighted to support the fundraising volunteer crew of the Yealm and District Branch.”
“The fundraisers, Denise Conyers and Elizabeth James are pictured with Elizabeth’s granddaughters Katherine and Emily, in front of our office on Newton Hill.”
They set up stall on Thursday morning (April 17), selling various gift items, children’s games, puzzles and activities along with some doggy toys and various other gifts.
Thankfully, the sun was shining.
The RNLI established a lifeboat station on the Yealm in 1878.
The station was closed in 1927 by which time Plymouth Lifeboat Station had been equipped with a motor lifeboat which could cover the area more effectively.