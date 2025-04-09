Lou Featherstone aka LuinLuland is an 'Accidental Middle Age Influencer', podcaster, revolutionary & Menopausal Mindset Shifter! She is bringing a trio of inspirational and shameless self-love events to Things Happen Here from Friday April 25 to Sunday April 27.
With three events in one weekend, come to just one, two or all, but buckle up whilst Lu takes you on her personal & radical journey to self love in the hope to inspire your own:
Friday April 25 ‘Swap Till You MF Drop’ Clothes Swap: a clothes swap like no other, where you can embrace style sustainably whilst fashion icon Lu shares her tips whilst the beers flow.
Saturday April 26 ‘Self Love Unleashed’: the one woman show where Lu will weave you on a wild ride on the roller coaster of her life from vicar's daughter, through the promiscuous years to marriage and the wilderness of motherhood. After a lifetime of being told she's just too much, the show is part comedy, part tragedy but mostly empowering!
Sunday April 27 Hike Squad: the weekend finishes with a hike with Lu.
After starting Hike Squads all over the USA, she is bringing it home!
"Ever since my wild Self Love Revolution tour across the USA in my old vintage bus, I have dreamt about going on tour in the UK with my mission to empower women to step out of their comfort zone, be braver and seize their power in midlife," said Lu.
"It will be one hell of a self-loving weekend".
Ed, co-owner at Things Happen Here said, “I am proud to say I already know my true self and I don’t care what others think which makes the venue proudly what it is and why hosting LuinLuland is a perfect fit”.
For more details you can visit: https://thingshappenhere.co.uk/