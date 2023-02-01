A Greek family are appealing for any information locals can provide to help find their long lost relative.
Nektarios Georgakopoulos reached out to South Hams Newspapers on behalf of his grandfather who lives in the United States appealing for information about his grandfathers son (Nektarios’ uncle), who is believed to be living in, or have connections with Dartmouth.
Nektarios said: “My grandpa was a sailor who stayed in Dartmouth back in 1981 for about 10 days.”
Although the family don’t have a lot of information to go on, they do know that their Uncle tried to search for the family by visiting Anastasios’ village in the early 00s.
Nektarios said: “All we know about my Uncle is that he went to my grandpa’s village in 2001-2002 named Sella, Messinia Greece looking for him, but none of the villagers gave him any information about where my grandpa lives.”
He added: “If it helps narrow the search down my grandpa’s last name is Garantziotis (Anastasios / Taso Garantziotis).”
Nektarios believes his uncle will now be in his 40s and is appealing to residents in Dartmouth or the surrounding areas who might be able to help the family find their long lost relative.