The most important outcome of the Assembly would be to recruit more volunteer citizen scientists to provide intensive observations on the health of our rivers. This would enable Westcountry Rivers Trust to provide the Environment Agency with key observations that could focus their dwindling resources where they are more likely to identify pollution sources and events that might lead to enforcement action being taken. This information would also allow community groups and their expert support organisations to deploy nature-based solutions and behaviour change campaigns locally to help mitigate the impact of pollution and reduce it at source. The main sentiment of the Assembly was collaboration and support – not confrontation. However, there was considerable interest in the concept of Shadow Regulation and the possibility of pursuing Test Case scenarios if necessary.