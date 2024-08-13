This beautiful book, dedicated to the memory of Gordon’s late wife Barbara, has much in common with its predecessor; the layout of the chapters, the forward by Tony Soper, the maps by Hilary Soper, the line drawings by Mick Loates and much of the writing. However, the new book is a more substantial affair, a 125-page hardback, with the most obvious difference from its predecessor being the large number of colour photos – all taken in the estuary by local birders – replacing the few black and white images of the 1992 book. Even the frontispiece, a Cirl Bunting engraving by Eliza Dorville, is now in colour thanks to the Salcome Art Club! More pages are now devoted to George Montagu and his connection with the area, and the other main change is that there is more description and analysis of the large body of data on the estuary’s birds accumulated over six decades. Gains and losses, involving Coot, Brent Geese, Curlew, Mediterranean Gulls and many others are highlighted. Some of the line drawings from the first edition are retained and are now joined by two wonderful colour paintings by Keith Shackleton, which also fill the inside covers.