Over 100 local girls and boys joined the Royal British Legion for this year’s Remembrance Sunday parade in Kingsbridge.
Girl Guides, Scouts, Brownies, Cubs, Rainbows, and Beavers — along with their volunteer leaders — paraded through the town despite the wet weather to pay their respects at the Kingsbridge War Memorial.
Sarah Stephens, District Commissioner for Kingsbridge Girlguiding, said: “It was lovely to have all the Guiding and Scouting youth groups together from the South Hams. Remembrance Sunday is one of our most important events and each year we all come together.
“Guiding and Scouting has always been very popular in the South Hams with groups in Stokenham and Loddiswell as well as Kingsbridge. This turnout just shows how committed the leaders and children are.”
Guiding and Scouting aim to empower young people to become active citizens by building confidence and developing skills for life through a diverse range of activities — from camping, hiking, and canoeing to learning first aid, water safety, and taking part in creative pursuits and community projects. It’s all about teamwork and having fun.
Hundreds of people turned out for the parade and subsequent service, led by Reverend Jax, Priest-in-Charge of Kingsbridge Estuary Community Churches. The rain held off throughout the half-hour service, with the sun breaking through as the final prayers were read — a fitting symbol for such a significant occasion.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or for children wanting to join a youth group can find more information on the main Girlguiding and Scouting websites.
Comments
