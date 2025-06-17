David Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact, Co-op, said: “It’s always exciting to start the search for local causes to take part in a new round of funding. Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives, and act on the issues that matter most. We know that things are increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can make a difference locally and help people and communities to thrive.’’