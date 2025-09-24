Lloyds Bank will close their Ivybridge branch on January 14 next year.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith has issued this statement:
‘While I appreciate that many of us have now moved onto mobile banking, a significant number of customers who still prefer to bank in person will find this news disappointing.
I know of residents as far as Bigbury and Newton and Noss travel to use their services.
The staff have worked there for years and are more than just employees to its customers.
This is the last bank in Ivybridge, and the next Lloyds is in Plymouth.
I am concerned about the impact this will have on footfall on the high street.
I will be speaking with relevant groups about this closure and also have a well-timed meeting with Barclays about their closure in Ivybridge.
You can still access cash at the two Coops and Post Office in Ivybridge. Ivybridge Post Office does offer banking services which you can read more about here www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.