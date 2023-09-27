FOLK singer Ellie Gowers will play at The Barrel House Ballroom on Thursday October 5th, supported by Totnes local Billie Maree.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We are delighted that exciting young folk singer songwriter Ellie Gowers is coming to play The Barrel House Ballroom on Thursday 5th October in association with The Black Bird Collective.
“A really exciting young artist who is generating a lot of interest and excitement, Ellie Gowers should not be missed! Plus support from Totnes based Billie Maree, without doubt one of the most exciting young artists to emerge in years.”
Ellie plays a mix of traditional and poetic original compositions. Her music echoes the 60’s folk revival scene.
The spokesperson added: “Bringing to the stage a strong voice full of expression and maturity, her songs are written with sociological, ecological, and personal themes in mind. These songs, at times, are sensitive and tender, but are not without the fiery and darker discourse that have seen Ellie labelled ‘dynamic’ and ‘one to watch’.”
To order your ticket visit: https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/ellie-gowers-support-from-the-barrel-house-tickets/13361478