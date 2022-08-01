Lionesses-liveried train will pass through South Hams
Our magnificent Lionesses have been given pride of place for their Euro 2022 heroics – on the side of a Great Western Railway train.
Football came home last night with England’s glorious 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley – and GWR has provided a lasting tribute to their triumph on Intercity Express Train 800316 which will be seen from time to time along the line through the South Hams.
Substitute Chloe Kelly scored a dramatic 110th minute winner to spark delirious scenes among a record European Championship crowd of 87,192.
Ella Toone had come off the bench to put England in front just after the hour, only for Germany’s Lina Magull to equalise and send the game into extra-time.
GWR Human Resources director Ruth Busby watched the big match with her family last night and was overjoyed by the result.
Ruth said:
“The Lionesses have captured the hearts of the nation with their performances over the past month and I’m delighted we are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph on one of our Intercity Express Trains.
“We at GWR have a long and proud history of celebrating Great Westerners – past and present heroes from across our network – and the Lionesses are truly worthy of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style.”
In June GWR added the official Platinum Jubilee Emblem to the side of its Queen Elizabeth II train, 800003, as part of the celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
