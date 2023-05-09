As dusk fell on Bank Holiday Monday, a French speaking, single-handed sailor called for help getting into Dartmouth harbour.
He had sailed from Guernsey on a 10.5-metre long yacht when he discovered the battery would no longer start the vessel’s engine.
Dart Lifeboat crew assembled and towed the yacht onto the town jetty.
Spokesman John Fenton said: “The Harbour Authority was not able to provide assistance, and he felt unsafe sailing in with light winds, poor visibility and changing tidal conditions.
“The Falmouth Coastguard requested the Dart RNLI Atlantic B class lifeboat be launched to go to his assistance.
“The Dart lifeboat found him still sailing in the Dartmouth Harbour approaches and provided an alongside tow to a berth on the town jetty. ”