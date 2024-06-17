The fact is that fines so far have been very affordable - much cheaper to continue illegal raw sewage discharges rather than treating them properly. There have been no moves to revoke SWW’s license or to prosecute Susan Davy, SWW’s CEO. His ‘anger’ following the recent indefensible SWW dividend payout promises to be as entirely ineffectual as the rest of his contribution to date, which has had no impact whatsoever on 100K hours of sewage discharges in 2016 rising to over 3.6 million in 2023. That hardly seems like an outcome consistent with ‘tough measures holding water companies to account’.