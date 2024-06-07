I’ve fact-checked this and both the stopthetories.vote & tactical.vote websites indicate that a LibDem vote is most likely to unseat the Conservative in this constituency. The latest YouGov poll has the LibDems at 39%, Conservatives at 32% & Labour at 17%. Mr Mangnall was explicitly asking me to vote for him based on his personal record. Given the awful record of the current Government, I can see why he might not wish to be associated with the incompetence of the Tories. Since our meeting, I have been trying to work out what Mr Mangnall has done personally to offset the years of Conservative omnishambles and I am struggling. He has a 98% record of voting with the Government, even when other Tory MPs have rebelled. He has supported everything which has led to the current chaos and failure at home and on the world stage. He has repeated Rishi Sunak’s untruths, such as £900 of tax cuts for every working family, (fullfact.org has shown that those earning below £26k pa face a rising tax bill), a claim that even appears in Mr. Mangnall’s election literature. I won’t be voting for him and told him so - but I will be casting a tactical vote for the LibDem candidate. Steven Keay, Castor Road, Brixham