Against anti-democratic tactics Simon Oldridge would do well to hang his head in shame much less write pious letters to the paper boasting of his part in seeking to narrow voter choice and, more egregious still, displaying the arrogance to tell people how they should vote to achieve the outcome he wishes for the constituency. His campaign was, in my view, profoundly anti-democratic. His 6th form debating society level of insufferable platitudes about uniting what he calls the ‘progressive’ majority is so much cant and sanctimony. Every time I read the word ‘progressive’ in connection with politics I replace it in my head with ‘socialist’ as it saves time. His mention of ‘wealthy donors and lobbyists’ is juvenile; he’s just a climate scam lobbyist himself. There are differences between the political parties, that’s why so many exist and the gall of these people to effectively tell South Devon voters that only this merry band of ideological misfits and activists could guide us to the ‘correct’ outcome is insulting, as though the electorate are too stupid to figure out how to vote tactically of their own accord. Mr Oldridge would have been more credible had he stood for election himself and used reasoned argument to make his case rather than asking the constituency to vote against someone else. Proof, if it were needed, that they have no arguments, they just hate Tories because they are supposedly bad people rather than just individuals with a different political outlook. I couldn’t despise them more. Helen Elliott Salcombe