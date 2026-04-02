A lot of people take their Christian faith seriously and are careful to take the events of these few days described in the Bible as important. Historically, the events are centred around a Friday, Saturday and Sunday roughly in the year AD 30 and located in and around Jerusalem. At a worldly level it’s about the top brass Jewish community and the occupying Romans. The Jews felt their way of life was threatened by Jesus because of the way he addressed and recognised the wrong way they act.