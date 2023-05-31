The Liberal Democrats now have the chance to try and change things in the South Hams, and the Conservatives in Torbay. We don’t believe any party has the monopoly on good ideas, regardless of who wins at the ballot box, but rather that good governance is achieved by people working together, openly and honestly, for the benefit of local communities. So if Mr Mangnall really does want to make a difference to the acute local housing crisis then I hope he will work with both local authorities in his constituency to develop a strategy that works across different levels of government, and be realistic in Westminster about the deep-seated structural changes that are needed if our local rural communities are to survive. They may not be popular with those who own holiday homes in his constituency, but the problem goes way deeper than the beauty of the bricks we build with.